Latvian defence minister says NATO could defend airspace in Poland and 'part of territory of Ukraine'

Latvian defence minister Artis Pabriks said NATO could provide air defences for Poland and "part of territory of Ukraine".

"One of the possibilities would be an agreement between NATO member states and Poland on the provision of additional anti-aircraft defense, including in part of the territory of Ukraine", he tweeted on Tuesday after reports of explosions in Poland, near Ukraine.

"Deliberately or unknowingly caused - such a situation is unacceptable" he tweeted, after earlier claiming, without providing evidence, that the explosions were caused by Russian missiles landing on Polish territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)