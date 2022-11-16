Left Menu

Russia wants no disruption of global food security efforts -official

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST
Russia wants no disruption of global food security efforts -official

Russia wants no disruption to efforts to ensure global food security, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Vershinin, said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia. If Western statements about exemptions from sanctions for Russia's food exports are put into practice, "everything would continue on normal terms" for the Black Sea grain deal, he said.

The deal allowing Ukraine grain exports via the Black Sea faces a looming deadline on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022