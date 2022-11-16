Russia wants no disruption of global food security efforts -official
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST
Russia wants no disruption to efforts to ensure global food security, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Vershinin, said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia. If Western statements about exemptions from sanctions for Russia's food exports are put into practice, "everything would continue on normal terms" for the Black Sea grain deal, he said.
The deal allowing Ukraine grain exports via the Black Sea faces a looming deadline on Saturday.
