Kremlin spokesman says he has no information on incident in Poland
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:02 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had no information on an explosion in Poland.
"Unfortunately, I have no information on this," Peskov said in response to a question from Reuters.
The Russian defence ministry denied that Russian missiles had hit Poland.
