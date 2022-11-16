Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland - foreign minister

"We are urgently looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies," Cleverly said on Twitter. Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said.

(Refiles to say 'Britain' and not 'British' in the lede) LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) -

Britain is "urgently" looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and is "in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies," foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday. "We are urgently looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies," Cleverly said on Twitter.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility. The Associated Press earlier cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

NATO allies said they were investigating the incident, while Russia's defence ministry denied the reports and described them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation". The reports come after Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80 km (50 miles) from the border with Poland.

