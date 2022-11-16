Left Menu

Polish incident attempt to provoke direct military clash between NATO and Russia - Russian mission to UN

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"There is an attempt to provoke a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, with all the consequences for the world," Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.

