EC chief says G7, NATO behind Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:50 IST
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said G7 and NATO representatives at a meeting condemned brutal acts by Russia in Ukraine and stood united behind Kyiv, for "as long as it takes".
In a video message, she said participants stood ready to assist Poland in an investigation over explosions at a grain facility on Tuesday near the Ukrainian border, which came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- European Commission
- Poland
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Ursula von der Leyen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Power, water cuts hit Kyiv after "massive" Russian missile strikes
Kyiv prepares 1,000 heating points as Russia attacks energy infrastructure
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain exports must not be disrupted, Kyiv says
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad