Poland remains a very safe country thanks to NATO membership, Polish official says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:49 IST
Pawel Jablonski Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Poland remains a very safe country thanks to its membership in NATO, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, as NATO prepares to meet in Brussels to discuss a missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday.

"The reaction of our allies, their unequivocal support and willingness to stand by us, shows that we are a much safer country than if we were not in NATO," Pawel Jablonski told private radio station RMF FM on Wednesday morning.

