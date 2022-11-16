Left Menu

Harland & Wolff-led consortium wins UK Navy shipbuilding contract

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:31 IST
Harland & Wolff-led consortium wins UK Navy shipbuilding contract
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place.

The consortium, which comprises ship designer BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK, was appointed preferred bidder to deliver the three support vessels that will provide munitions, stores and provisions to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates, the government said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8385 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022