Iran's Nournews blames Israel for oil tanker attack off coast of Oman
Iran's hardline-affiliated Nournews blamed Israel for an attack on an oil tanker which was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Wednesday.
"The Zionists' evil during the World Cup, started earlier. Regional competitions and cabinet formation crisis in Israel, have activated Hebrew-Arab axis to attack the oil tanker in the Oman Sea in order to involve Qatar and Iran simultaneously with the help of media atmosphere," it said on Twitter.
An Israeli official said on Wednesday that Iran had attacked the tanker using a drone.
