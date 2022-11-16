Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland and NATO say missile that killed two probably fired by Ukrainian air defence

A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. MISSILE ATTACK

* NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war. * Speaking after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors, Jens Stoltenburg announced no immediate NATO measures but said a contact group on Ukraine would meet later in the day, with the main focus on air defence.

* Poland may not need to launch the NATO Article 4 procedure - a formal call for consultations among members of the alliance in the face of a security threat, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. * Ukraine wants access to the site of the explosion, a senior Ukrainian defence official said. Oleg Danilov said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident, without giving any details.

* U.S.-provided NASAMS air defense systems have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. FIGHTING

* Power was fully restored in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country that Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of strikes so far. * Ukrainian officials are not considering evacuating cities after the Russian missile barrage that left millions without power, a senior official said.

* Following the withdrawal of Russian security forces from Kherson, residents have given Reuters accounts of abuses. GRAIN

* Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. * United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at the G20, the United Nations said.

DIPLOMACY * French President Emmanuel Macron said G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in the coming months.

* Russia hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war in Ukraine, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence. * The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the "most significant strategic blow" against Moscow in recent history and taken Vladimir Putin by surprise, Britain's domestic spy chief said.

QUOTE "NATO is increasing its presence in the Arctic with more modern capabilities," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters. "This is of course a response to what Russia is doing. They have significantly increased their presence ... and therefore we also need greater presence." (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

