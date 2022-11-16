Polish president meets CIA Director in Warsaw, says official
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 23:57 IST
Polish President Andrzej Duda met U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Warsaw on Wednesday evening, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau said.
"In the evening, President @AndrzejDuda talked with the head of the CIA, William Burns, who is in Warsaw after his visits to Ankara and Kyiv," Jacek Siewiera wrote on Twitter. "The conversation concerned the general security situation, the context of recent events came up."
