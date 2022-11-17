Russian missile hits Ukraine's Odesa - Ukraine military
Reuters | Odesa | Updated: 17-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 12:15 IST
Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa was struck by a Russian missile on Thursday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukrainian media also reported a series of blasts in the city of Dnipro.
