Man charged with planning to overthrow Haitian government

PTI | Montreal | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:49 IST
A Canadian man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of the late Jovenel Moïse, authorities said Thursday.

Gérald Nicolas, 51, will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on December 1 to face three terrorism-related charges, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec said in a news release.

Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

Police say their investigation is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse.

The Mounties allege that Nicolas, a resident of Lévis, Quebec, planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.

Nicolas traveled to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals who planned to take part in the coup, police said.(AP) RUP RUP

