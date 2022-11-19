Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region

Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region ... There has been no lull," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "In the 24 hours, about 100 Russian attacks have been repelled in Donetsk region."

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 03:13 IST
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region

Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region ... there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"In the 24 hours, about 100 Russian attacks have been repelled in Donetsk region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversions in two years

Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022