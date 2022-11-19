Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit on Friday, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. North Korea carried out the missile test just hours before the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok and Harris met to discuss it with leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand.

North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a day after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its regional security presence including nuclear assets.

Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years.

Canada to increase military presence in Indo-Pacific -defense minister

Canada will increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific as part of a soon-to-be released strategy for the region meant to help counter the rising influence of China, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Friday. Canada sees relations with Indo-Pacific countries as vital to its national security as well as its economic and environmental goals. Ottawa has said it would unveil its sweeping new strategy for the region within the next few weeks.

Ukraine says half its energy system crippled by Russian attacks, Kyiv could 'shutdown'

Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said on Friday, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in. With temperatures falling and Kyiv seeing its first snow, officials were working to restore power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.

North Korea's Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time on Saturday in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand inspecting the launch of the nuclear-armed country's largest ballistic missile the day before. North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea on Monday after ICBM launch

The United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday at the request of the United States after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. A statement from the U.S. mission to the United Nations said the 15-member Security Council has a responsibility to protect global peace and security and the nonproliferation regime and to uphold its own resolutions.

How the Biden White House scrambled after Poland missile blast

President Joe Biden has been adamant that the United States will back Ukraine in its nine-month fight to repel a Russian invasion. But he has insisted, "we will not fight the Third World War in Ukraine." So when a missile struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border on Nov. 15 and there were early claims it was launched by Russia, he and his top team of advisers were jolted into crisis mode. The United States and other NATO nations would be obliged to defend fellow NATO member Poland militarily if it were a Russia attack - a situation that could escalate into the global war most wanted to avoid.

COP27:U.S. envoy Kerry gets COVID as climate talks head into overtime

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry tested positive for COVID-19 in the final hours of the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, the State Department said on Friday, as tough negotiations for a final deal headed into overtime. Kerry had been conducting bilateral meetings, including recently with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, and was expected to use his trademark shuttle diplomacy to help bridge wide differences in the last hours of the summit.

Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agency

Global police agency Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Angolan billionaire and daughter of the country's former president Isabel dos Santos, Portugal's Lusa news agency reported on Friday. According to Lusa, citing an official document, the INTERPOL warrant was issued after Angola's public prosecutors requested the agency to "locate, arrest" and extradite dos Santos.

