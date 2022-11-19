Left Menu

POCSO court in Kavaratti awards double life imprisonment for couple in rape of two minor girls

A special POCSO court at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep has convicted and sentenced a couple to double life imprisonment in two cases of raping two minor girls.Special judge K Anil Kumar on Friday sentenced Lakshadweep residents Moosa Kunnagothi and his wife Noorjahan Bandaragothi for raping two minor girls under the age of 12 and also recording the video of the rape scenes for pornographic purpose.The first incident happened in the year 2016.A minor girl child was enticed and kidnapped by the second accused and unlawfully confined her inside her bedroom and abetted the first accused in raping the girl.

''A minor girl child was enticed and kidnapped by the second accused and unlawfully confined her inside her bedroom and abetted the first accused in raping the girl. Accused persons had recorded the video of the rape scenes for pornographic purpose. The said video clips were circulated in social media also,'' court sources said.

The court sentenced Kunnagothi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 15 years under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It also imposed a fine of Rs 2,20,000. Meanwhile, Bandaragothi was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,30,000.

The court noted that the second case was registered based on the confession statement of Bandaragothi.

The court also sentenced Kunnagothi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 2,15,000 in the second case while Bandaragothi was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and imposed a fine of Rs 2, 25,000.

