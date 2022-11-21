Egypt's Sisi, Turkey's Erdogan seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension.

The two leaders were in Qatar for the start of the World Cup soccer tournament.

