Maha: Lady cop suspended for failing to act on complaint of woman killed by ex-boyfriend

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:50 IST
A woman police officer was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty after she failed to act on a complaint of harassment by a 22-year-old woman who was killed by a man in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim Shweta Ranawade was stabbed to death on November 9 by her former boyfriend Pratik Dhamale after she ended their relationship. The accused was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Pune a couple of days after the murder, the official said.

According to the police, the duo were in a relationship and were planning to get married, but due to some disputes the victim decided to end the relationship.

The accused started harassing the victim and on November 9, came to the parking lot of the building where she lived and stabbed her with a sharp weapon, he said.

The victim and her family had apparently approached Chatushringi police station with a complaint of harassment against Dhamale on September 29. The application was forwarded to sub-inspector Vaishali Sul, who was expected to look into the application, the official said.

As a result of Sul's inaction with regard to the application, the accused harmed and killed the victim, he said.

The sub-inspector has been suspended and the senior inspector of the police station has been attached to the control room. A probe will be initiated in the matter, the official added.

