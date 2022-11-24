Guj: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of PM's rally

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly flying a camera-mounted drone near a venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Bavla village in Ahmedabad district.

Modi addressed a rally at the village as part of the BJP's campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons.

Before the rally, police spotted some persons using a remote-controlled drone to capture the visuals of the crowd, said inspector Bharat Patel, a local police official.

''These three local men were capturing visuals of the crowd for their personal purpose. We booked them under section 188 of IPC (violating official orders),'' he said. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK

