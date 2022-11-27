Members of Indian diaspora protest outside Pakistani Consulate in NY on 26/11

Several members of the Indian diaspora protested outside the Pakistani Consulate here on the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that perpetrators of the dastardly attack be brought to justice.

Raising chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the people held placards that read ‘Mumbai 26/11. We Won't Forgive. We Won't Forget’ and ‘#SanctionPakistan.’ They also had a digital van parked outside the Consulate that flashed images of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and terrorist Ajmal Kasab as well as images of a burning Taj hotel in Mumbai when terrorists attacked the landmark building.

The Mumbai terror attack which drew widespread global condemnation, began on November 26 and lasted until November 29, 2008.

A total of 166 people, including several other foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others wounded.

Nine Pakistan-based LeT terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

“We request all like-minded countries to come together and put sanctions on Pakistan until terrorists are brought to justice,” said Shashank Telkikar, who was among the diaspora members at the protest.

Ravi Shankar, another protester, said that the Indian diaspora gathered in front of the Pakistan Consulate to protest against the dastardly acts of state sponsored terrorism, adding that ''we will never forget or forgive.” Vilas Reddy said all nations should come forward and unite to fight against terrorism and Pakistan should be put back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) black list.

Srikant Venkat said “we honour the sacrifices” made during the 26/11 terror attacks by “our brave martyrs who laid down their lives” while protecting others. Last week, just days before the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj had said “Terrorism continues to pose a grave threat to international peace and security, as ISIL and Al-Qaida affiliated and inspired terrorist groups, particularly in Asia and Africa continue to operate targeting civilians and security forces. Lest we forget, in November 2008, 10 terrorists entered the city of Mumbai through sea route from Pakistan, ravaging the city for 4 days, killing 166 people, including 26 foreign nationals.” PTI YAS ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)