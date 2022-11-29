Soccer-Protester runs onto pitch during Portugal v Uruguay
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 01:55 IST
A protester holding a rainbow flag and with a shirt saying "Respect For Iranian Women" on the back ran onto the pitch during Monday's game between Portugal and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.
Security staff quickly intervened and moved away the protester, who also had "Save Ukraine" on the front of his shirt.
The tournament has been surrounded by controversy over hosts Qatar's treatment of the LGBT community as well as anti-government demonstrations in Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
