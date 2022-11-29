UNDP official Usha Rao-Monari to visit India

Left Menu

Usha Rao-Monari, Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator, United Nations Development Programme UNDP will be on her first official visit to India beginning Wednesday.Rao-Monari will lead the roundtable discussions on digital public goods, sustainable finance, and will engage with stakeholders on these issues, according to a statement.She will also visit a UNDP-supported material recovery facility in Delhi, where 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic and dry waste is processed annually.The Plastic Waste Management Programme promotes the collection, separation, and recycling of all types of plastic waste to protect the environment and create a circular economy for plastics, it said.

Usha Rao-Monari, Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be on her first official visit to India beginning Wednesday.

Rao-Monari will lead the roundtable discussions on digital public goods, and sustainable finance, and will engage with stakeholders on these issues, according to a statement.

She will also visit a UNDP-supported material recovery facility in Delhi, where 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic and dry waste is processed annually.

The Plastic Waste Management Programme promotes the collection, separation, and recycling of all types of plastic waste to protect the environment and create a circular economy for plastics, it said. The programme also ensures the well-being and financial inclusion of 'safai sathis' or waste pickers by linking them to social protection schemes. She is expected to meet a few such workers whose lives and livelihoods have improved through the initiative, the statement added.

