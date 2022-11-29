Soccer-Netherlands lead Qatar 1-0 at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:19 IST
Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over World Cup hosts Qatar at halftime in their last Group A match on Tuesday as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.
Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings. Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
