Soccer-Netherlands lead Qatar 1-0 at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:19 IST
Soccer-Netherlands lead Qatar 1-0 at halftime
Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over World Cup hosts Qatar at halftime in their last Group A match on Tuesday as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.

Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings. Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

