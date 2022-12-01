Russia's Lavrov accuses NATO of trying to drag India into anti-Russian alliance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused NATO of trying to drag India into what he called an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese alliance at a time when he said the West was attempting to squeeze out Russian influence.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference, also said that the South China Sea was becoming a region where NATO was willing to ratchet up tensions and accused the United States of trying to subvert the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)