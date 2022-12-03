Domestic Abuse Rehabilitation: Treating It With a Modern Perspective

The topic of domestic abuse is a multifarious one in the modern world. During the pandemic, we saw a rise in domestic issues, partly due to the constrictions posed by the lockdown. However, in domestic abuse, there are a number of aspects we need to consider in order to give credence to a subject that has a very antiquated bent to it. Many people consider domestic violence to be perpetrated by men.

The topic of rehabilitation has been discussed in a wide variety of settings, for example, the Duluth rehab model, named after the city in Minnesota, was developed after months of interviews with women who had experienced domestic violence, which focused on the fact that power and control are the real roots of the problem.

When we talk about the topic of domestic violence, and specifically the role of rehabilitation of domestic offenders, what are some of the more modern aspects that we need to address as a priority?

Overhauling the "Quick Fix" Jail System

In many states, there is a very quick turnaround with regard to processing the perpetrator. A case in point is the volume of online bail bonds that can be processed instantly. While the subject of making bail is all to do with the state law, the real argument is in the fact that if someone is not given enough time to "cool off" in a cell, it does not necessarily bring about the right results. The victim is left reeling because, in a domestic setting, such as a marriage or people cohabiting, the reality is that these perpetrators are simply released back into society, and as long as they pay the piper and conduct their due diligence in the eye of the law, they have effectively paid their debt to society. The reality is that this doesn't provide a solution to why this occurred in the first place.

The legal system is replete with problems relating to overcrowded cells. This means that in the severity of the list of crimes, domestic violence can easily be chalked down to a misunderstanding because there is not enough jail space. The problem with this is that it papers over the cracks.

Why Domestic Violence is a Multifarious Issue

The modern world of domestic abuse means that we have to discuss the concept of equality. We can still talk about domestic violence as being exclusively something perpetrated by a man. And the statistics show that this is predominantly the case, but abuse is never a cut-and-dry subject.

From the perspective of male victims, they may be fearful of speaking out because of a number of factors, not least the notion that their sense of masculinity is compromised. This old-fashioned way of thinking is not helpful, and it can be exacerbated by the fact that a man of a certain age is "a man." This toxic masculinity feeds into men of a certain age, specifically among millennials. A man experiencing domestic abuse from a woman is going to feel like they are not able to speak up, but they are also concerned that this can go against them. They may feel that they are not being taken seriously.

When you throw into the mix the levels of institutionalized misogyny and racism amongst police forces across the globe, this will only feed into the notion that males should still stick to old-fashioned ways of thinking, because there are still factions of society that think men would not never victim to something like this, because they are men.

What is the Underlying Concern?

Domestic violence is a crime, but all genders and sexualities can be perpetrators. The root cause of domestic violence is down to a lack of communication. When a couple is not dealing with their issues, they start to exert control in many ways and can become violent. Violence does not solve relationship issues. The levels of insecurity rise and the power dynamics of domestic abuse play out.

The victim can feel like the perpetrator is doing it because they are trying to be understood, and the victim starts to submit in many ways, for example, by making excuses, and this can create a cycle of abuse. There are a variety of domestic violence prevention programs, and this is where it is critical for perpetrators to understand that all forms of abuse, from physical to emotional are wrong.

Domestic violence is something that can be borne out of frustration due to lack of communication, which in turn, can arise from various abuse tactics provided by both parties. Emotional abuse and gaslighting are all subtle tools that couples can use in the power play, and when an individual is brought into this cycle of emotional abuse or gaslighting tactics, it soon becomes a wider issue. This does not excuse the fact that domestic violence is a crime, but it is important to recognize that domestic violence is not just a black-and-white, cut-and-dry issue, but with many shades of gray. We must recognize that the underlying causes, namely lack of communication, codependent relationships, and various forms of mental health conditions and concerns, all feed into the machine.

Domestic violence is unacceptable, and rehabilitation, unfortunately, does not begin until the perpetrator has committed the act. We are a more knowledgeable society, and we understand that topics like gaslighting occur in relationships, but we, as human beings, can be prone to never-ending cycles of self-sabotage, especially in relationships.

For any abuser charged with assault, it can be a wake-up call that they need to change their ways. But unlike addiction, which, in the modern world, we predominantly view through the prism of it a disease, domestic violence or abuse is something that lives with the perpetrator for life. This will impact their ability to form relationships. When it comes to domestic abuse and the rehabilitation of abusers, there is a lot more digging that needs to be done, not to just solve the underlying causes, but to solve the solution once and for all.

