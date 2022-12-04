Misguided car thief sets off security alert at Israeli airport

A Palestinian car thief rammed through a checkpoint on the way to Israel's main airport on Sunday, police said, setting off a security alert until he was caught after what authorities said was poor navigation on his part, not an attempted attack. In the second such incident since September, a video circulated on social media showed passengers in Ben Gurion Airport's departure terminal crouching alongside their luggage as instructions sounded over loudspeakers.

Police said the suspect, a Palestinian in Israel illegally from the occupied West Bank, arrived at the airport checkpoint in a stolen car and forced his way toward the main terminal, leading to a brief pursuit in which he was shot and arrested. As in the earlier incident, the suspect was believed to have taken a wrong turn off the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, Israeli officials said. That meant his attempted getaway brought him to one of the country's most protected facilities.

"It happens almost every week," a police spokesperson said. Tensions are high amid a surge in street attacks in Israel and military raids in the West Bank. The violence has contributed to the rise of far-rightists likely to play significant roles in the incoming Israeli government.

