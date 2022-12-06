Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 06:55 IST

- China
China's capital Beijing no longer requires people that enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative COVID-19 tests on their mobile phones, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, the city still requires negative test results to enter Internet cafes, schools, bars, KTV lounges, indoor gyms and elderly care institutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
