U.S. diplomat Sherman says Russia must remove all its troops from Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:37 IST
The fastest way to peace in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw the troops deployed after its invasion in February, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday.

"Russia must remove all its troops from Ukraine - period," Sherman said in Rome at an event hosted by LUISS university.

She added Western states were succeeding in helping Ukraine resist against Moscow's "unprovoked" invasion and they must "stay the course."

