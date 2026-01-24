Pentagon's National Defense Strategy Advocates an 'America First' Approach

The Pentagon has unveiled a new National Defense Strategy, issued late Friday, reflecting a significant shift in focus towards 'America First' under the Trump administration. This strategy prioritizes US dominance in the Western Hemisphere, diverging from previous efforts primarily aimed at countering China.

The 34-page document addresses longstanding grievances, urging US allies in Europe and Asia to take greater responsibility for their own defense. It signals a decisive policy change, encouraging allies to share the burden of countering threats from nations like Russia and North Korea.

Drawing upon President Trump's 'America First' rhetoric, the strategy underscores the administration's preference for nonintervention and reevaluates traditional alliances. While advancing US interests, it reaffirms commitments to regional cooperation, with specific references to the Panama Canal and Greenland as strategic assets.