Pentagon's National Defense Strategy Advocates an 'America First' Approach
The newly released National Defense Strategy from the Pentagon emphasizes a shift towards 'America First,' urging US allies to assume more responsibility for their own security. The strategic document focuses on dominance in the Western Hemisphere and navigates relations with China and NATO without escalatory intentions.
The Pentagon has unveiled a new National Defense Strategy, issued late Friday, reflecting a significant shift in focus towards 'America First' under the Trump administration. This strategy prioritizes US dominance in the Western Hemisphere, diverging from previous efforts primarily aimed at countering China.
The 34-page document addresses longstanding grievances, urging US allies in Europe and Asia to take greater responsibility for their own defense. It signals a decisive policy change, encouraging allies to share the burden of countering threats from nations like Russia and North Korea.
Drawing upon President Trump's 'America First' rhetoric, the strategy underscores the administration's preference for nonintervention and reevaluates traditional alliances. While advancing US interests, it reaffirms commitments to regional cooperation, with specific references to the Panama Canal and Greenland as strategic assets.