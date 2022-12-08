Left Menu

Russia may change approach to medium-range missiles moratorium if U.S. deploys missiles in Europe or Asia - formin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:01 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would adhere to its moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, as long as the United States did not deploy such weapons in Europe or Asia.

"The moratorium is still in place, but if such weapons are deployed by the United States on European or Asian territory, our approach cannot remain unchanged," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 news channel, echoing comments he made a year ago.

