Russia may change approach to medium-range missiles moratorium if U.S. deploys missiles in Europe or Asia - formin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would adhere to its moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, as long as the United States did not deploy such weapons in Europe or Asia.
"The moratorium is still in place, but if such weapons are deployed by the United States on European or Asian territory, our approach cannot remain unchanged," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 news channel, echoing comments he made a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Russian
- European
- Moscow
- Europe
- Asian
- Sergei Ryabkov
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday; Europe ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding and more
European shares hover near 3-month highs ahead of PMI data
European shares hold near 3-month highs as business activity slowdown eases
European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
FACTBOX-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay