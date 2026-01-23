Left Menu

TikTok's New Deal: A Closer Look at National Security and Transparency

Senator Ed Markey urges Congress to investigate TikTok's deal with ByteDance, questioning its transparency and the app's independence from Chinese influence. The new deal aims to create a majority American-owned venture to protect U.S. data and avoid a potential ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - In a significant development, Democratic Senator Ed Markey emphasized the need for Congressional scrutiny over a deal struck by TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The agreement, finalized on Thursday, aims to create a majority American-owned joint venture to protect U.S. data and stave off a potential ban on the popular social media app.

Markey expressed concerns about the transparency of the arrangement, highlighting that the White House has provided scant details. Of particular worry is whether the app's algorithm is genuinely free from Chinese influence, a concern that Markey believes Congress must address. "This lack of transparency reeks," Markey asserted.

Calling for a rigorous investigation, Markey insisted that Congress has a duty to ensure the deal adequately protects national security while allowing TikTok to continue operations. Transparency, accountability, and security remain paramount in the ongoing debate surrounding TikTok's presence in the U.S.

