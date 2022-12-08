Left Menu

Greece: Call for calm after unrest following police shooting

PTI | Athens | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:34 IST
Greece: Call for calm after unrest following police shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's government called for calm on Thursday after overnight unrest in an Athens neighbourhood and an area outside Greece's second-largest city in the north following the police shooting of a Roma teenager during a police chase.

Protesters in the industrial eastern Athens neighbourhood of Aspropyrgos allegedly torched a local tire business and a bus and set up burning barricades in the streets.

Authorities issued a warning to residents of Aspropyrgos around midnight Wednesday to Thursday to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.

Greece's state-run broadcaster ERT said protesters from a nearby Roma settlement had broken into the tire business and torched it.

In northern Greece, protesters from nearby Roma settlements also set up road blocks in the area of Chalkidona, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki, and one other area.

"I would like to ask for calm and prudence from all, but also to state clearly that there will not be the slightest tolerance of aggressive, illegal, violent behaviour toward law enforcement officers," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said during a regular government press briefing on Thursday.

Protests that have often turned violent have broken out in Thessaloniki, Athens and other areas since Monday, when a police chase of a 16-year-old who allegedly drove off from a Thessaloniki gas station without paying the bill ended with the youth being shot.

The teen, whose identity has not been officially released but was identified by relatives as a member of the Roma community, was hit in the head and remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The 34-year-old police officer who fired the shot has been suspended and is to appear in court Friday for questioning on charges of a felony count of manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanour count of illegally firing his weapon.

The police has said the youth had tried to ram one of the police motorbikes involved in the chase with his pickup truck, and the police officer said during a preliminary court appearance that he had fired because he believed the lives of his colleagues had been in danger.

Oikonomou said the case, which he described as a "tragic incident," was being fully investigated. He said the incident ''does not in any way excuse acts of violence and lawlessness being carried out by those who want to protest."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022