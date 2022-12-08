Saudi Arabia and China sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement - SPA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:03 IST
Egypt
Saudi Arabia and China have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday, during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
SPA did not provide additional details on the content of the agreement.
