Mexico president says Peru's Castillo was going to request asylum
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 20:57 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to Lima's Mexican embassy to request asylum.
Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's lawmakers ousted Castillo from power on Wednesday shortly after he tried to dissolve Congress and the former president was detained and accused of crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for breaking the constitutional order.
