Left Menu

Saudi Arabia did not mediate in Griner release, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 23:49 IST
Saudi Arabia did not mediate in Griner release, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

The release of US basketball player Brittney Griner was negotiated between the United States and Russia only, the White House said on Thursday, refuting a Saudi Arabia claim it was involved.

"The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, when asked about Saudi Arabia's role. "There was no mediation involved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022