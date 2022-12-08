Saudi Arabia did not mediate in Griner release, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 23:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
The release of US basketball player Brittney Griner was negotiated between the United States and Russia only, the White House said on Thursday, refuting a Saudi Arabia claim it was involved.
"The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, when asked about Saudi Arabia's role. "There was no mediation involved."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
‘Catastophic’ winter in store for Ukraine, warns UN peacebuilding chief, following Russian strikes on critical infrastructure
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Missiles kill citizens in Kyiv, shut down nuclear plants
Zelenskiy appeals to UN Security Council over Russian strikes on infrastructure
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Deadly missile strikes knock out power