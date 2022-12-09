Left Menu

Kremlin: Griner-Bout swap not sign of improving U.S.-Russia relations

The Kremlin said on Friday that the prisoner exchange deal to swap Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner should not be seen as a step towards improving bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian state news agencies reported. "The talks were exclusively on the topic of the exchange.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:58 IST
"The talks were exclusively on the topic of the exchange. It's probably wrong to draw any hypothetical conclusions that this may be a step towards overcoming the crisis in bilateral relations," the TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying. "Bilateral relations continue to remain in a sorry state," he added.

