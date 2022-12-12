Left Menu

BJP MP Virendra Singh directs authorities to organise hymns in temples, arrange musical instruments in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:55 IST
BJP MP Virendra Singh directs authorities to organise hymns in temples, arrange musical instruments in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has directed officials that arrangements should be made to organise hymns in temples and also arrange musical instruments, authorities said on Monday.

The MP from Ballia has directed that all the small and big temples located in the municipal council in the district be surveyed, and arrangements be made for the hymns (bhajan-kirtan) and for arranging musical instruments, the district information department said.

Mast in his directives sent to the officials on Sunday, also said that if there is any difficulty in organising 'bhajan-kirtan' in temples and arranging musical instruments, then the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds can be used for that purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022