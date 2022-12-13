Left Menu

European Parliament votes to strip corruption suspect of VP role

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:55 IST
Eva Kaili Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to strip Eva Kaili of her role as vice president of the assembly after she and others were charged for allegedly receiving cash and gifts from Qatar in return for influencing decisions.

The parliament voted by 625 votes to 1 against, with two abstentions, to end her term early. A two-thirds majority was required for her to cease being one of the 14 vice presidents.

Kaili has denied any wrongdoing, as has Qatar.

