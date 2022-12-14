Left Menu

Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack, city says

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants. Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. (Reporting in Kyiv by Olena Harmash; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:30 IST
Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack, city says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two administrative buildings in Ukraine's capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city's administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT, more than two hours after they first went off.

"Weaklings," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the explosions in Kyiv.

