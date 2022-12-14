Left Menu

Rescue teams responding to incident off English coast-BBC

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:57 IST
Rescue teams responding to incident off English coast-BBC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Search and rescue teams are responding to an incident in the sea off the southeast coast of England involving a small boat, the BBC said on Wednesday.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Defence confirmed an incident was ongoing but declined to offer any further details.

The incident was taking place off the coast of Kent, where many small boats arrive carrying migrants from France. Sky News reported that two search and rescue helicopters, the lifeboat and British and French navy boats were involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022