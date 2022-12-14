Rescue teams responding to incident off English coast-BBC

Search and rescue teams are responding to an incident in the sea off the southeast coast of England involving a small boat, the BBC said on Wednesday.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Defence confirmed an incident was ongoing but declined to offer any further details.

The incident was taking place off the coast of Kent, where many small boats arrive carrying migrants from France. Sky News reported that two search and rescue helicopters, the lifeboat and British and French navy boats were involved.

