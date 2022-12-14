Left Menu

Italy to bring energy prices issue to EU summit table, PM says

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:23 IST
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy will bring the energy prices issue to the table at a coming European Union Dec. 15-16 summit, the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

"There is, unfortunately, no substantial news from the European energy council...talks are ongoing" so "we will bring the issue to the table at the European Council tomorrow," Meloni said as she addressed the upper house, Senate.

Meloni said on Tuesday that Italy would take action independently to deal with the bloc's energy crisis in the absence of a timely and effective EU action.

