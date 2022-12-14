Prosecutors: German climate activists suspected of forming criminal organisation

German prosecutors said on Wednesday police carried out searches across seven states on Tuesday in their investigation of climate activists from the Last Generation group, suspecting possible criminal acts and the formation of a "criminal organisation".

The investigation was connected to possible criminal acts in connection to activities around the Schwedt oil refinery, a statement said. A spokesperson for Last Generation had dismissed the searches on Tuesday as an attempt at intimidation. Climate activists in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have drawn the scrutiny of authorities with increasingly bold stunts, from blockading airport runways to hurling paint at paintings in museums.

Newspaper Die Welt reported that authorities in Berlin are taking tougher action against Last Generation activists. Police in the capital are threatening members of the group who have already glued themselves to the streets with fines of 2,000 euros ($2,129.60) if they repeat offend, Welt said.

Twelve activists have already been threatened with fines and one had been fined, it added. ($1 = 0.9391 euros)

