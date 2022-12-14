Left Menu

China removes six officials after Manchester consulate incident, UK says

In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the Consul General himself," Cleverly said. "This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take (this) instance, has had an effect...

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:30 IST
China removes six officials after Manchester consulate incident, UK says

China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly welcomed the removal of the officials, including the Consul General in Manchester, after he had raised British concern over the incident with Chinese diplomats.

Police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate in Manchester, northwest England, during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping. Cleverly had previously said the incident was unacceptable, and summoned a senior Chinese diplomat to raise Britain's concern in October.

On Wednesday Cleverly told broadcasters that police had requested six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned and the embassy had been informed. "We set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action. In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the Consul General himself," Cleverly said.

"This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take (this) instance, has had an effect... it is right that the Chinese government have now removed these officials from the UK." The October protest took place on the first day of the twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing at which Xi won a third leadership term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022