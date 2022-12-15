Iran removed from UN Commission on the Status of Women
UN News | Updated: 15-12-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 04:03 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-U.S. defeat Iran in World Cup match overshadowed by political tension
FIFA WC: Advantage USA as they lead Iran 1-0 at first half
FIFA WC: Lone strike from Christian Pulisic sees USA edge Iran 1-0
Kiran Mazumder-Shaw mourns Vikram Kirloskar's demise
Atleast 448 killed in Iran protests over Mahsa Amini's death: Rights group