Maha: Two held with gutkha worth Rs 7.11 lakh in Bhiwandi

Two persons were arrested allegedly with banned gutkha worth Rs 7.11 lakh in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

They were held on Tuesday from Mankoli bridge on a tip off that two tempos would be involved in smuggling gutkha, Narpoli police station senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

''The gutkha was packed in 38 big bags in the two vehicles. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code provisions and other Acts,'' he added.

