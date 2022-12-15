Left Menu

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

15-12-2022
Nirav Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on Thursday suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition as the High Court in London denied him permission to appeal against his extradition order in the UK Supreme Court.

In a judgment order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that ''the Appellant's (Nirav Modi) application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused''.

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal on mental health grounds when the same two-judge High Court bench ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case. Modi, meanwhile, remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest on an extradition warrant in March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

