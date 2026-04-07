Travel Alert: Israeli Military Issues Warning Against Train Travel in Iran
The Israeli military has advised Iranian citizens to avoid train travel until 21:00 Iran time for their safety. This directive comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, following attacks on February 28. The alert highlights the potential dangers associated with railway travel in the region.
The Israeli military has issued a stark warning to Iranian residents, advising them to desist from using trains or approaching railway lines until 21:00 Iran time. The announcement was made via the military's Persian-language account on X, urging civilians to prioritize their safety.
The advisory emphasizes that presence on trains and near railway tracks could pose a significant risk to personal safety. This message comes in the context of hostilities involving Israel and the United States against Iran, which have been ongoing since the initial attacks on February 28.
This warning reflects the heightened tensions in the region, bringing to light concerns over civilian safety in conflict zones. Residents are advised to follow guidelines patiently to ensure their security during these volatile times.
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