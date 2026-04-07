High-Stakes Showdown: Puducherry Assembly Elections Draw to a Close

The curtains fall on the intense campaign trail for the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections, as contenders make their last efforts to win over the electorate. Political parties, along with rebel and independent candidates, are in a crucial race, seeking to secure the 30 available Assembly seats across the Union Territory, encompassing Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions.

A total of 294 candidates are fiercely contesting, marking a pivotal electoral battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc. The NDA's AINRC is vying for 16 constituencies, with ally BJP contesting 10. AIADMK and LJK are each in play for two constituencies, underscoring the complexity of this political landscape.

Opposition parties reached a seat-sharing agreement after extensive negotiations. The Congress is set to contest 16 seats, the DMK 13, and VCK one. Despite agreements, internal party conflicts have seen Congress candidates run from DMK-designated seats. Meanwhile, new entrant Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has fielded candidates in 28 out of 30 constituencies, endorsing Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam for the remainder. Election authorities have been proactive, launching voter awareness campaigns to boost turnout, emphasizing the stakes of this election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)