Ranveer Singh Shines as Jindal Stainless Ltd's First Brand Ambassador
Jindal Stainless Ltd has appointed Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador to boost brand visibility. The collaboration highlights the material's diverse applications in India’s growth sectors, emphasizing durability and innovation. The company aims to expand production capacity and maintain a strong international presence.
- Country:
- India
Jindal Stainless Ltd, a leading name in the stainless steel industry, has unveiled Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its inaugural brand ambassador, marking a major stride in brand promotion.
This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company's visibility and enhancing consumer engagement. Jindal Stainless's Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, highlighted Singh's dynamic and reliable persona as a perfect match for the brand's core values of durability and innovation.
The partnership seeks to underscore stainless steel's pivotal role in India's advancement across diverse sectors, while Jindal Stainless aims to heighten production capabilities and solidify its global footprint.
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