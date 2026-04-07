Left Menu

Ranveer Singh Shines as Jindal Stainless Ltd's First Brand Ambassador

Jindal Stainless Ltd has appointed Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador to boost brand visibility. The collaboration highlights the material's diverse applications in India’s growth sectors, emphasizing durability and innovation. The company aims to expand production capacity and maintain a strong international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:06 IST
Ranveer Singh Shines as Jindal Stainless Ltd's First Brand Ambassador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless Ltd, a leading name in the stainless steel industry, has unveiled Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its inaugural brand ambassador, marking a major stride in brand promotion.

This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company's visibility and enhancing consumer engagement. Jindal Stainless's Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, highlighted Singh's dynamic and reliable persona as a perfect match for the brand's core values of durability and innovation.

The partnership seeks to underscore stainless steel's pivotal role in India's advancement across diverse sectors, while Jindal Stainless aims to heighten production capabilities and solidify its global footprint.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Landmark Hearings on Gender Discrimination at Religious Sites

Supreme Court's Landmark Hearings on Gender Discrimination at Religious Site...

 India
2
Tragedy at CPI Office: Local Farmer's Death Sparks Controversy

Tragedy at CPI Office: Local Farmer's Death Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline, says won't grant more time as other urgent matters are pending.

Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline...

 India
4
Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains until at least 9 pm local time, reports AP.

Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026