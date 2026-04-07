Repatriation of 30 Indian Fishermen from Sri Lanka: A Complex Diplomatic Challenge

Thirty Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka have been repatriated and are on their way back to India, according to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen's release is a development in the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between India and Sri Lanka, a topic that often inflames tensions between the two nations. The Indian High Commission made the announcement via social media platform X.

The Palk Strait, the narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, frequently sees fishermen from both nations unintentionally cross into each other's waters, leading to arrests and diplomatic challenges. Allegations of unlawful entry into Sri Lankan territorial waters have further complicated the issue.